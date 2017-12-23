Why Is Christmas My Favorite Holiday?

With the Christmas season and all of its songs, decorations, displays, and dramatic renditions already at full blast, I thought it very appropriate and seasonal to devote my column today and next week to subjects pertaining to the yuletide season.

Everyone who knows me knows that Christmas is my favorite time of the year. Perhaps it is because I am a man possessed with a love of history and most of all, the inerrant truths and narratives of the Bible.

Christmas, as I see it, contains an undeniable element of many components merged into one. Unlike many who I respect for their views or convictions, I have no problem with the fantasy aspect of the season as long as Christ retains His place of preeminence and solidarity in regard to worship.

To me and numerous others, who are true disciples of Jesus Christ, the fact that the 25th of December has been designated as the official time of the birth of our Savior is the primary reason why this is our favorite time of the year.

I am not of the company of historical and chronological technicians who make an issue and argument out of the possibility that December 25th is not the actual time of Christ’s birth. That is not an issue to me that is worthy of allowing it to become a “Grinch or Scrooge” who is out to put a damper on my excitement and observance of the most wonderful time of the year.

Since Christmas is suppose to be the season that we observe and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, it is only fitting that we put Him first in our celebration. This ought to be the case whether one is a Christian or not.

It is absolutely absurd that anyone should observe and celebrate one’s birthday and leave them out of the festivities. Christmas is my favorite time of the year because of the songs and carols that captures and conveys the essence and excitement of the season. No other time of the year or holiday remotely has the musical mastery and melody as Christmas.

From the more biblical or historical songs, like Silent Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Away in a Manger to the fictitious jingles like Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Jingle Bells to songs like I’m Dreaming Of A White Christmas, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and many more, the season of Christmas has an assortment and plethora of songs that can inspire worship, stimulate the imagination, arouse romance, and set one on a journey down memory lane.

Another very important reason why Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year to me is due to the spirit of cheer and goodwill. It is mysterious and unexplainable how, for the most part, this spirit is pervasive throughout the general population like no other time of the year.

I have actually observed grouchy, stingy, unfriendly, and mean-spirited people display an uncanny change of disposition during the yuletide season. Though these altered temperaments are regrettably temporary, there is no denying that many do seem to have a more pleasant and sweeter disposition during Christmas time.

What about the multiplicity and assortment of decorations during Christmas? Again, no other time of the year can come a close second to this magical season with its Christmas trees and holly (a spiny-margined evergreen leaves and usually red berries).

Then there are the lights of Christmas arranged on the Christmas trees, the windows, front doors, edges of the roofs, and bushes in the yard. I can remember being transfixed while standing before our Christmas tree as a child as the bulbs of assorted colors blinked on and off.

When my children were toddlers to about the age of eight or ten, I would take them out at night to see the light displays in East Dillon and other areas of the city and county.

Perhaps second only to the fact that Christmas is the time we commemorate and celebrate the season as the time of the birth of Christ and therefore it is the most significant reason of observance and jubilation is that it is a time of fellowship and festivity between family and friends. There are more gatherings of families and friends during the season of Christmas than any other time of the year. This is a time when many who have migrated to other parts of the nation because of college, jobs, professions, and even military service convene on our little town and local. They come from the east, west, south, and north to see their fathers, mothers, and other relatives and close friends. Despite how the season of Christmas has been commercialized, and admittedly to a great degree, fantasy and partying has superseded its true meaning.

There are still diehards like me who will never allow commercialism, fantasy, partying, or any type of “Grinch” to steal or replace the true meaning and observance of Christmas in our eyes and hearts.

Christmas will always, first and foremost, be the time to celebrate the birth of the Christ-child; The time when the One who created the entire universe was incarnated in human form and born in a stable in Bethlehem.

Thank God for that first Christmas and all the others that have transpired each year every since for Christ is the reason for the season and the consummate gift that the Father in heaven has given to all mankind, regardless of race, creed, or color.

From His perspective, it is absolutely absurd to celebrate the birth of His only Begotten Son and reject the grace and salvation that He was born to give to all who would believe on Him.

So as you are celebrating during this season doing all the traditional and festive things that you usually do, take a little time to think and ask yourself this question with serious intent:

Do I have or have I received the true gift of Christmas into my heart?