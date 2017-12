On Tuesday, December 5, 2017, the Lake View High School Math Team captured the Division I championship at the Pee Dee Regional Math Competition, held on the campus of Francis Marion University. Team members included (L to R): Webb Cardwell, Michael Jiron, Coach Jeffery Ceasar, Danny Dale, and Hailey Hayes. Team member Michael Jiron also captured Honorable Mention overall individual score honors. (Contributed Photo)