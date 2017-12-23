Help For Veterans President Speaks To DAR

The November 2017 meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. The organization meets only 5 times a year and this was their second meeting. Lee Ann Calhoun and Jewell Carmichael, as hostesses, served refreshments enjoyed by those in attendance. Following this time, our new Regent, Susan Shine, called the meeting to order and proceeded with the usual activities.



The program chair, Chris Harris, introduced Johnnie Daniels, General Manager of The Dillon Herald, who spoke to the group on Veterans Affairs. He is the Chairman for Help for Veterans in Dillon. This group was formed in 2016 to assist those veterans who are homeless or are of low income. The group meets on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hut, 2014 Hwy 9 East, Dillon, SC and the public is invited. There is a website www.helpforveteransdillon.com for more information as well as a Facebook® page. They welcome volunteers as well as donations. The program was very informative and members asked questions which were answered adequately. What a wonderful organization for Dillon to have.

DAR members are actively engaged in projects year round. An important one which was introduced last year by Mary Freitas, former DAR member, was Wreaths Across America. This involves the purchase and laying of wreaths on the graves of veterans in national cemeteries. The closest one to Dillon happens to be in Florence. Members are looking forward to placing wreaths on veteran graves over there on December 16, 2017.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th, 2018.