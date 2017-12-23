DEATH NOTICES: 12/19/17

Mr. Michael Murphy passed away on December 15, 2017 in Columbia, SC. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Friends may call at the home of his sister, 2738 Highway 301 North- Hamer, SC. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC

*

Mrs. Lucinda Livingston passed away on December 15, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center -Dillon after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer, SC with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Friends may call at the home, 2422 Carver Hall Road-Dillon. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon.

*

Mr. William Henry Byrd, age 71, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at McLeod of Florence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont. Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.