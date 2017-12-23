Carmichael Completes Second Football Season At Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Sophomore JT Carmichael (Dillon, S.C./Dillon) recently completed his second football season at Guilford College.



Carmichael, a 5-7, 235-pound defensive lineman, appeared in six of the Quakers’ 10 games this fall. He made seven tackles, two of which were solo. His best performance against Emory and Henry College when he made four tackles and had a fumble recovery. The Quakers came back from a 21-0 deficit to defeat the Wasps in their final contest of the season, 42-38.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz’s Quakers posted a 5-5 overall record (3-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference). The Quakers set or tied 19 school records this fall. Guilford won three of its last four games and finished with a .500 record for the fourth time in five years. The Quakers are slated to return as many as 78 letter winners and 11 starters in 2018.