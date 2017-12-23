Basketball Roundup: 12/19/17

Dillon Christian School

Loses Close One

To King’s Academy

The Dillon Christian School Warriors lost a close one, 73-67, to The King’s Academy in Florence on Friday, December 15.

Diaz Alexander led Dillon Christian with 18 points followed by Montez Alford with 16. Jackson Wolfe added 11 points, and Walt Bailey connected for 9 points. Ross Carlyle added 3 points, and Ian Bethea garnered 2 points.

Tyrek Epps scored a game-high 26 points for The King’s Academy while T. J. Merritts added 15 points , and Drew Towler connected for 12 points. Russell hit for 7 points while Orrico added 6. Alexander garnered 3, and Myrick picked up 2 points while McKenzie added a point.

The Dillon Christian School Warriors will host Marlboro Academy on January 2.

Dillon Hands Loss

To Lake View Gators

The Dillon Wildcats varsity basketball team handed the Lake View Wild Gators a loss on Monday, December 11, in Lake View.

Dillon took a 15-7 lead in the first period only to have Lake View fight back and score 9 points in the second period, the same number as the Wildcats.

Dillon connected for 13 points in the third period while holding Lake View to 10 points. In the final period of play, Dillon outscored Lake View 16-8.

Dillon was led in scoring by Darius Boatwright and Zy’Aire Charles with 13 points each followed by Corrain Wright with 8 points. Justin Green added 7 while Jallian Williams and Damari Ladson each connected for 4 points. Ty’ric Porter and George Thompson each garnered 2 points.

Dillon traveled to Marlboro County on Friday, December 15.

Latta Boys Defeat

Mullins Auctioneers

The Latta Vikings scored 30 points in the final period of play and held the Mullins Auctioneers to only 17 points to get a win in varsity boys basketball action played in Mullins on Friday, December 15.

Mullins held a slim 1-point lead after the first period of play but was held to only 10 points in the second period of play while Latta placed 16 points on the scoreboard to take a 5-point, 35-30, lead at halftime.

At the end of three periods of play, Mullins was up by 1 point, 55-54.

Deonte Stanley led all scorers with 25 points while Darius McRae hit for 15 points. Naeem Roberts, Nasir Sellers, and Kendall Moultrie each added 14 points.

The Auctioneers’ Sammy Pressley pumped in 21 points while Xavier Legette hit for 13 points. J. B. Brantley and Roberts each added 11 points while Leron Davis contributed 10 points. Horne garnered 3 points while Gilchrist added 2 points.

Latta is 4-3 for the season and 1-1 in Region 7-2A play.

On January 2, Latta will host Kingstree.

Latta

Girls

Fall To

Mullins

After leading by one point after the first period of play, the Latta Lady Vikings fell behind the Mullins Lady Auctioneers and returned home with a 72-59 loss.

The Auctioneers outscored the Vikings 18-12 in the second period of play and enjoyed a 5-point lead at halftime. By the end of the third period of play, Latta was down 49-41.

Moya McDuffie led the Latta scoring with 20 points followed by Riana Green with 19. Keosha James hit for 12 points while D. Green connected for 4 points. Arica Gandy and Johnson each garnered 2 points.

Mullins’ Janell Sindab scored a game-high 24 points followed by Jenlea Nichols with 22. James and Davis each sank baskets for 8 points while Lesane connected for 6 points. Reed garnered 2 points.

Latta is 3-4 and 1-1 in Region 7-2A.

The Latta Vikings will resume play on Tuesday, January 2, at home against Kingstree.

Latta

Girls

Get Win

Over Lamar

The ride is always sweeter on the return trip from an away game when your team returns with a win as was the case on Thursday, December 14, with the Latta Vikings girls varsity team with a 40-33 win over Lamar.

Lamar held a 11-9 lead after the first period of play. Latta outscored Lamar 11-5 in the second period of play to take a 20-16 lead at halftime. Latta was able to score 10 points in the third period while holding Lamar to 6. In the final period of play, Lamar placed 11 points on the scoreboard to Latta’s 10 points.

Latta’s Moya McDuffie pumped in 19 points to lead the Latta girls. Riana Green added 11. James contributed 4 points in the win while Arica Gandy and Daklasha Green garnered 2 points each.

Lamar was led in scoring by Nari Coe with 17 points, and K. Coe added 8 while Peoples hit for 5 and Durant hit for 3.

Latta is 3-3 for the season.

Latta traveled to Mullins on Friday, December 15.