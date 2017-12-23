Austin Moody Signs With FMU Patriots

Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the addition of right-handed pitchers Austin Moody of Dillon, Ethan Meece of Waynesville, N.C., and Connor Bright of Snow Hill, N.C., while signing right-handed hitting catcher Daulton Dabbs of Sumter to a national letter of intent during the recent early signing period.



Moody, 6-3 and 215 pounds, will transfer from Florence-Darlington Technical College where he plays under the direction of coach Preston McDonald. He appeared in nine games on a 42-19 Stingers squad that advanced to the 2017 NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

The Dillon High School graduate was honored by being named to the 2016 North-South All-Star Game and presented the 2016 Region Player of the Year award. He also competed in football during his high school career.

“We are excited to bring in a local player,” said Inabinet. “Austin throws a great changeup off an 85-87 miles per hour fastball. He will be coming out of the bullpen for us, and has the ability to make an appearance in any situation.”

Inabinet added, “We have a small signing class this year, but these four players will fill some immediate needs for us.”

This year’s Patriot roster includes seven seniors. Francis Marion will open its season Feb. 2 in the Carolina Hospital System Classic against Southern Wesleyan University.

The game is set to start at 2 p.m. on Cormell Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex.