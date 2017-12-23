East Elementary Holds Teacher Olympics

East Elementary School held their Eighth Annual Teacher Olympics on Tuesday, November 21.

Coach Walters welcomed everyone to the annual event.

The kindergarten classes and teachers entertained everyone by doing the “Koo Koo Kanga Turkey Dance” during intermission.

The Olympics was an opportunity for teachers to compete in different athletic events while also giving students the chance to see their teachers in action and cheer them on.

Teacher events included: The Egg Toss, Softball Throw, Hula Hoop Race, Ball Sweep, Noodle Race, and the 40-yard Dash. One teacher per grade level represented each grade in every competition and the grade level with the most points at the end of the event, took home the coveted “Teacher Olympic Trophy.” Congratulations to first grade level for winning the Olympics this year.



Mrs. Shannon Berry, principal, participated in “Tape the Principal to the Wall” during the Olympics.

Coach Walters presented the trophy to the first grade team members: Mrs. Joann Lewis, Mrs. Miranda Williams, Mrs. Ali Huggins, Ms. Kristie Hooks and Mrs. Ashleigh Baxley. This is the second year in a row for first grade team winning the trophy.

The winning grade level will proudly display their trophy and maintain bragging rights until next year’s event. Coach Walters thanked all of the teachers for their support, consideration, and willingness to show students we can have fun too!

She also wanted students to see that teachers can be good sports, they care about their health, and that even though they may not be the best at everything, they give their all and they never give up!!

Coach Walters concluded the Teacher Olympics event by thanking the following people for helping make this event a success: Mrs. Shannon Berry – principal, Mrs. Katrina Newell, Mr. Josh Walters, Mrs. Tiffani Valdivia, Mrs. Candace Bohachic, and the PTO Board.

