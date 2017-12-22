Mount Calvary Joy Choir Performs Musical

The Mount Calvary Baptist Church Joy Choir held the annual Christmas musical, “The Christmas Present,” on Sunday, December 10, at 6:00 p.m. Everyone was treated to special piano selections by Heath and Jude Mew.

A church-wide fellowship in the Family Life Center followed the Joy Choir Musical.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

