Lake View High School Senior Gets ‘Free Ride’ To Duke

Lake View High School senior Michael Jiron has been selected as a 2017 QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship recipient, pairing him with his institution of choice, Duke University.

QuestBridge, a national program that pairs high-achieving, low-income high school seniors with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges, demands a highly competitive process which considers GPA, standardized college entrance exam scores, and class rank, with only 918 students selected nationally from over 5,750 applicants. Students selected for the College Match are paired to one of its highly selective college partners, which means they are admitted early with a guaranteed full, four-year scholarship, including tuition, room and board, and other expenses.