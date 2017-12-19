Notice of Sale C/A No: 2015-CP-17-00106 First Bank vs. James R Townsend

Notice of Sale

C/A No: 2015-CP-17-00106

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. James R Townsend; , I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on January 9, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address:

Being all of Lot 32 on a map of subdivision survey made for Ronald Gardner, Jr. by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated August 23, 2000, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 26 at Page 172. Said lot is a part of a tract of land said to contain 26.64 acres, more or less, as shown on a boundary survey made for Ronald Gardner by William E. Hayes, PLS, dated August 10, 2000 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 32 at Page 21.

Also a permanent right of way easement appurtenant for access and ingress and egress which shall be an easement running with the land for the use of the unnamed subdivision street upon which all of the lots herein conveyed front, and also for the use of the cul-de-sac at the end of the unnamed street. Grantors retain for themselves and for those who may derive title through them, the right to use the unnamed subdivision street and cul-de-sac above referred to for access and ingress and egress jointly with the grantee and its successors in title.

Subject to any and all existing reservations, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, and restrictive or protective covenants that appear of record or that may be discerned by inspection of the premises.

This is the same property conveyed to James R. Townsend by Deed of James Hamilton dated October 22, 2012, and recorded October 22, 2012 in Book 519, Page 73 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

1760 Motley Drive

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 094-00-00-314

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Five and 500/1000 (5.500%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. As a personal or deficiency judgment is demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days pursuant to the S.C. Code Ann. Section 15-39-720 (1976). If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Haigh Porter,

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

__________________, 2017

Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700