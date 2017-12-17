GREER—Richard Dale Pittman, 52, passed away December 9, 2017.

A native of Greenville County, son of Layton and Linda Cobb Pittman, he was an employee of Langley & Associates Architects and a member of First Baptist Church of Gowensville.

Also surviving are his wife, Wendy Grainger Pittman of the home; a son, Matthew Pittman of the home; a brother, Chris Pittman (Carla) of Roebuck; and a niece, Emma Pittman.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Todd Sutton and Rev. Steve Durham. Burial will be in Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Lake View, South Carolina.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at The Wood Mortuary. The family is at the home of his parents, 1603 Holly Springs Road, Lyman, SC 29365.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33RD Street, New York, New York 10016.

