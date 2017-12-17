To The Editor:

CONGRATULATIONS to The Dillon Herald on its recent recognition as a local media leader by the Dillon County Council and in conjunction with Congressman Tom Rice.

This special recognition at Wednesday’s Media Appreciation Luncheon of our 123-year- old community newspaper is well deserved and this long time reader says ‘thank you’ Dillon Herald for your past and continued work to publish twice weekly reporting local news, writing about community events, and promoting transparency on the issues to the citizens of Dillon County. Keep up the good work!

John Harlow

1215 David Street

Dillon SC 29536