People Conned Out Of Money Using Western Union Can File Claim

The Federal Trade Commission has announced that if you were the victim of a scam between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017 and used Western Union’s money transfer system, you can now file a claim to get your money back. You have until February 12, 2018 to file the free claim.

The refunds are a result of a joint investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Western Union agreed to pay a $586 million settlement, and the DOJ is using that money to provide refunds to victims.

Consumers who were victim to multiple scams can also file a different claim for each case. Once the claim is filed, the DOJ will check with the Treasury Offset Program to ensure that victims do not owe money to the federal government. Refunds could be reduced if victims owe money.

It may take up to a year to process and verify people’s claims and determine who is eligible to get a payment.

Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to submit a claim:

• File your claim at www.ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings and click on “The Western Union Company.”

• Only the amount you transferred via Western Union is eligible for a refund. Other expenses like Western Union fees, other losses, or transfers sent through other businesses are not eligible for a refund.

• If you sent money to a scammer via Western Union and don’t have paperwork related to the transfer you may still be eligible for a payment.

• Deadline to file a claim is February 12, 2018 on wire transfers sent between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017.

