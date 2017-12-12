Dillon County Council Agenda For December 13th Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON SC 29536

REGULAR MEETING

DECEMBER 13, 2017

4:00 P.M.

________________________________________________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – 11/07/17(called), 11/15/17(regular), 11/17/17(called), 12/01/17(called)

5. Public Hearing

A. An Ordinance To Amend An Agreement For The Development Of A Joint County Industrial And Business Park (2016 Park) Of Dillon And Marlboro Counties So As To Enlarge The Park. (Project Bio)

B. An Ordinance To Provide Budget Appropriations For County Purposes In The County Of Dillon For The Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2017 And Ending June 30, 2018 And Adopt And Implement Rates And Fees, And For Other Tax Purposes And County Appropriation Purposes And To Establish The Tax Millage To Provide For The Amended Budget.

6. New Business

A. Department Head And Employees Of The Month

B. Recreation Requests

C. Ronald Crawford – Demolition Efforts

D. Station #9 – Hurst Extrication Tools

E. NESA – Jeff McKay Presentation

F. Contractual Matter To Perform Work On Removal Of Water Lines at Harbor Freight

G. Approval of Bids For New Road Construction at Tri County Park

H. Approval of Holiday Closings Schedule

I. Approval of County Council Regular Meeting Schedule

7. Finance Report

8. Administrator’s Report

A. Harbor Freight Groundbreaking Comments

B. Marine Corp Band Comments

C. CareSouth Announcement

D. NESA Events

9. Ordinances

A. Third Reading – A Second Supplemental Ordinance Providing For The Issuance And Sale Of A Not Exceeding $2,000,000 Special Source Revenue Bond, Series 2018, Of Dillon County, South Carolina; Prescribing The Form And Details Of Such Bond; Providing For The Payment Of The Bond And The Disposition Of The Proceeds Thereof; Amending Ordinance 14 – 11 Of Dillon County Council To Change The Definition Of “Pledged Revenues” And Other Matters Relating Thereto.

B. Third Reading – An Ordinance To Amend An Agreement For The Development Of A Joint County Industrial And Business Park (2016 Park) Of Dillon And Marlboro Counties So As To Enlarge The Park. (Project Bio)

C. Third Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 041-14-00-001Property Owners Bryan and Rachel McKenzie From Rural (RU) To General Commercial (GC) Proposed Location Highway 301 North, Dillon, SC 29536.

D. Third Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 069-00-00-099 Property Owner Inez Glenn McLaurin Fowler From General Commercial (GC) To Rural (RU) Proposed Location Highway 57 South Dillon, SC 29536.

E. Third Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 034-00-00-026 Property Owners Walter and Jack Price from General Commercial (GC) To Rural (RU).

F. Third Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 069-00-00-102 Property Owners Walter and Jack Price From General Commercial (GC) To Rural (RU).

G. Third Reading – An Ordinance To Provide Budget Appropriations For County Purposes In The County Of Dillon For The Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2017 And Ending June 30, 2018 And Adopt And Implement Rates And Fees, And For Other Tax Purposes And County Appropriation Purposes And To Establish The Tax Millage To Provide For The Amended Budget.

H. First Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Conveyance Of All Of Dillon County’s Interest In Tax Map #104-08-12-003 Located On Bamberg Street In Latta To Latta Rescue Squad, Inc., And Other Matters Relating Thereto.

I. First Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Sale And Conveyance From Dillon County To Conner H. Bracey Of .54 Acre, More Or Less, Located On The Southwest Corner Of Tax Map Parcel 040-00-00-034, And Other Matters Relating Thereto.

10. Resolution

A Resolution Authorizing (1) The Execution And Delivery Of Assignments Of Certain Land Option Agreements (Collectively, The “Assignments”) From Dillon County, South Carolina (The “County”) To MDT Holdings, Inc. Acting For Itself, Its Successors, Assignees, Or Transferees, And Any Affiliates (The “Company”); And (2) Other Matters Relating Thereto.

11. Executive Session – Economic Development Matter – Update On Announced Projects

Results of Executive Session

12. Council Comments

13. Adjournment