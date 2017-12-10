Historic Event To Be Held At Courthouse On Thursday

By James E. Lockemy

When construction was finishing up on our courthouse in 1912, the Masons purchased the cornerstone which was placed on the eastern edge to cover a time capsule that was inserted into the wall.

As planned, the tin box that served as the capsule was opened one hundred years later but, unfortunately, the contents had been virtually destroyed by water leakage into the container over the century. In addition, the cornerstone was slightly damaged upon removal.

A special committee, appointed by Dillon County Council, and chaired by the Clerk of Court, Gwen Hyatt, has acquired a new capsule that is of better quality and completely sealed from water intrusion.

This committee will insert this capsule back into the walls of the courthouse with a new cornerstone at a ceremony on December 14, 2017, at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend this historic event.

This date was chosen because it is close to the date in December that then Upper Marion County voters went to the polls and decided to form a new county named after James W. Dillon.

At the ceremony, a Christmas tree will be lit on the portico, refreshments will be available, and special music will be presented.

A highlight of the afternoon, will be essays written by students at each of the middle and high schools of our county expressing their vision of Dillon County in 50 years.

The two top essays will be read to the public in attendance and placed in the capsule.

On a date in 2067, those same young people will open the capsule and read their essays as adults and also share with those present in the future life in our county in 2017.

The special committee is still accepting items to be placed in the capsule.

If you have any item that represents the history of our county or its people and would like to have it placed in the capsule please let the committee know. Items cannot be very large but pins, photos, memorabilia of all types that tell the story of Dillon County would be ideal.

If anyone has an item that means a lot personally but has a history tied to our county, please consider letting it be kept in this special capsule for fifty years to commemorate your history and that of our county.

Things that represent all segments of our population racially, ethnically, religiously and socially are welcome. Items that represent our active political past would also be good to record for the people of our future.

Space and time are limited, so please call Gwen Hyatt at 843-774-1425 or Vice Chair, Chief Judge James Lockemy at 843-774-4166 if you would like for the committee to consider your item.