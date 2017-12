The City of Dillon held its first annual tree lighting on Saturday, December 2nd. Participating in the program were Mayor Todd Davis, Pastor Carlos Juarez of Dillon Church of God, Lily Bryant, Lynn Bowman, Jessica Bracey, and Santa and his elf, Jingles. Refreshments were served. (Photos by Helen Wiggins)

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY HELEN WIGGINS

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.