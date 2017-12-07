Station Nine Fire Department Presents Awards At Gathering (with photos)

Dillon County Fire Station Nine (Oak Grove) held their annual Christmas Party and awards on Saturday evening.

Chief Josh Caulder said that the department had responded to 200 fires in the past year. A video, compiled by Firefighter Nick Rogers, was shown.

The rookies entertained everyone with an enthusiastic rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

Service pins were given to Jamie Gaddy, Beth McDaniel, Taylor Jackson, Chip Rogers, Linda Weichel, and Terry Weichel.

Dillon County Fire Coordinator Moses Heyward offered brief comments speaking about the high standard set by the department.

The Chief’s Awards were presented to Larry Cox, Chip Rogers, and Terry Weichel.

The First Responder of the Year was Nick Rogers. The Firefighter of the Year was Terry Weichel.

Several “special” awards were also given away along with numerous door prizes and gifts.

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.











