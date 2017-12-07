First Annual Latta BBQ Cook-off Held (with photos)

The first annual Latta BBQ Cook-off was held this past weekend in the field behind the old Latimer School. Proceeds, after expenses, raised from the event, which was organized by Lyle Hayes, will be donated to help make Christmas better for some less fortunate Latta families. Winners of the cookoff were: First Place-Brian Rock-$650; Second Place-Zane Bryant and Ashley Brumbles-$400; Third Place-Scott Brigman-$175; and Fourth Place-Q&J BBQ—$60. Entertainment was provided by Little Rusty on Friday and Terry Powers on Saturday. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.









