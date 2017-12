The annual Community For Students Barbecue was held on Friday, December 1st at the Latta Fire Department following the Latta Christmas Parade. Proceeds from the barbecue are used for scholarships for students in Dillon, Latta, and Lake View, and for free, take-home chapter books for all second or third graders in Dillon, Lake View, Latta, and Dillon Christian School.

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

