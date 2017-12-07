‘Christmas At The Dillon House’ Is December 9-10

The Dillon County Historical Society will present “Christmas at the Dillon House” on Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, December 10 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Entertainment, refreshments and other activities are included in the annual celebration, and there is no charge.

The main attraction of the two-day event will be a nostalgic tour of the historic home. It will be decorated much as it would have been in the late 1800s, early 1900s when it was the family home of James W. Dillon, founder of Dillon County. The Dillon House is located on West Main Street in Dillon.

Committee Chairman Karen Cook solicited the assistance and decorating skills of the ladies of The Dillon Garden Club, the Glove and Trowel Garden Club, the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club, and the Lake View Book Club to prepare the home for Christmas visitors. DCHS members and volunteers also helped.

On Saturday at 10:45 a.m., the very talented Lake View Community Choir will entertain visitors with holiday melodies.

Throughout the day Mrs. Mary Freitas will be at the piano in the parlor playing familiar Christmas favorites.

On Sunday at 3:00 p.m., Mrs. Cindy Orr and Mrs. Suzy Lee will host “High Tea” served with a trio of delicious goodies as the tour concludes.

Every effort has been made by Mrs. Cook and her committee to assure an unforgettable and enjoyable visit for the entire family.