PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Defeats Chapman To Win State Title

Dillon defeated Chapman on Saturday to win the state championship. Here is a photo gallery from the game by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Coach Jackie and Mandy Hayes
Coach Jackie Hayes, granddaughter, and Ty Rogers
The State Champion Dillon Wildcats
The celebration
Dawson Dove
Coach Jackie Hayes
Judge Mackie Hayes and Coach Jackie Hayes
#6 for Dillon Jalen Williams carries
#6 Jalen Williams carries for first down
#6 Jalen Williams carries for eight yards
#4 Jateil Lester passes complete to Ty Rogers
Chapman’s point after touchdown is no good.
#29 Ahmad Dawod kicks a good point after touchdown
The scoreboard
#5 Zareon Hayes scores from 21 yards out
#5 Zareon Hayes carries for first down
#9 for Dillon Ahmari Huggins
#9 Ahmari Huggins carries. Flag on play against Dillon.
#2 for Chapman, Mikele Colasurdo, is sacked
Pass attempt to #9 Ahmari Huggins on thirda and 17.
#3 Ty’Quan Porter picks up fumble and runs it in for six points
Zareon Hayes
Dillon’s point after touchdown is good
#5 Zareon Hayes picks up fumble and runs it in for six points
#5 Zareon Hayes keeps for six points with 5:28 remaining in the third.
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, keeps for first
#6 for Dillon Jalen Williams carries
#81 Jackson Hayes carries after reception and picks up first down
#2 for Chapman dropped for a loss
#29 Ahmad Dawod kikcs a good point after touchdown
#5 for Dillon Zareon Hayes carries and fumbles into end zone. Recovered by #3 for Dillon Ty’Quan Porter.
#5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, carries for eight yards
#6 for Dillon Jalen Williams carries
#4 Jateil Lester tosses one to #1 Corrian Wright for first down
Coach Jackie Hayes
#8 Rae’kwon McKoy after reception pick up four yards
#4 Jateil Lester punts
#4 Jateil Lester keeps. Penalty flag on play against Dillon.
#37 Dazion Afford
#3 for Dillon, Ty’Quan Porter, fumbles on punt.
#3 for Dillon, Ty’Quan Porter, incomplete pass.
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, keeps for six yards.
#4 Jateil Lester keeps for first down
#4 Jateil Lester keeps for five
#4 for Chapman, Colton Bailey, to #8 for Chapman, Richard Tucker, for touchdown with 7:26 remaining in the second.
#4 for Chapman, Colton Bailey, laterals to #1 for Chapman, D.J. Twitty, who carries to the one.
#4 for Chapman, Colton Bailey, to #8 for Chapman, Richard Tucker, for first down
#4 for Chapman, Colton Bailey, tosses incomplete.
#4 for Chapman Colton Bailey to #7 for Chapman, Patrick Phongsat, for first down.
#4 for Chapman Colton Bailey tosses complete for nine yards
#4 for Dillon Jateil Lester tosses complete to #9 for Dillon, Ahmari Huggins, for first down.
#4 Jateil Lester tosses a long one to #3 for Dillon Ty’Quan Porter, but it is incomplete.
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, scrambles and gets back to line of scrimmage.
#6 Jalen Williams carries.
#3 for Dillon, Ty’Quan Porter, calls fair catch on punt.
#4 for Chapman Colton Bailey tosses on to #7 for first.
#3 for Dillon, Ty’Quan Porter, intercepts
#4 for Chapman Colton Bailey keeps for four yards
Chapman player picks up first
Opening kickoff
Wildcats enter
Meeting a midfield
Chapman captains
Dillon Cheerleaders
Dawson Dove and Shamar McCollum
Warm-ups
Warm-ups