PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Defeats Chapman To Win State Title

by  • 

Dillon defeated Chapman on Saturday to win the state championship. Here is a photo gallery from the game by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.

PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please Share!