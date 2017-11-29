Lake View Schools Holding Talent Show

The Lake View Schools will be hosting a talent show for their students from kindergarten to the 12th grade. All donations collected from this event will go towards the The Lake View Schools Beautification Funds. Please come out and support these children. For more information, please contact Sterling Lee at Lake View High School at 843-759-3006. This event will be held December 2, 2017 (after Christmas on the Boulevard) at 5PM at the Elementary School Gymnasium. Food will be served during this event. Cash and prizes will be given out.