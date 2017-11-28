Latta Community Singers To Present Concerts On Dec. 1st And 3rd

The Latta Revitalization Commission will present the Latta Community Singers in concert on December 1st at 7:00 p.m. and December 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at Latta United Methodist Church, 306 North Marion Street, Latta.

Songs to be performed include To Abraham The Promise came, Appalachian Carols, Mary and Joseph’s Song, Come and See the Newborn King, What You Gonna Call Your Pretty Little Baby, Once in Royal David’s City, The Family Tree, Over the River and Through the Wood, I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, Daddy Looks A Lot Like Santa, Santa Will Find You, The Dinner Bell Carol, and The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Admission is free. There is no reserved seating.