NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2014-CP-17-00398 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust vs. Any heirs-at-law or devisees of Richard C. Price, deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons or entities with any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as Richard Roe; and any unknown minors, incompetent or imprisoned person, or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe; Hannah M. Price, the undersigned Special Refereefor Dillon County, South Carolina,will sell on December 12, 2017 at 11:00AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, CONTAINING 2.92 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BOUNDED ON THE NORTHEAST, SOUTHEAST AND SOUTHWEST BY LAND OF LARRY L. ROGERS, ON THE NORTHWEST BY A COUNTY ROAD AND STATE HIGHWAY S-17-30, HAVING SUCH COURSES AND DISTANCES AS APPEAR ON A MAP THEREOF PREPARED FOR RICHARD C. AND HANNAH M. PRICE BY PHILLIP B. CULBRETH, RLS, DATED JUNE 5, 1994, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 266, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY WHICH SAID MAP IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RICHARD C. PRICE AND HANNAH M. PRICE BY DEED OF LARRY L. ROGERS DATED JULY 5, 1994 AND RECORDED JULY 18, 1994 IN DEED BOOK 263 AT PAGE 109 IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1261 Road 30, Lake View, SC 29563

TMS: 073-00-00-085

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to the Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed.The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.625% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does

not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn

from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541