Wildcats And Bearcats To Battle It Out For Spot In State Championship

By Lonnie Turner

The Brookland-Cayce Bearcats have a score to settle with the Dillon Wildcats as the two teams meet to determine the Lower State Championship for the second time in the past two years. The Wildcats won last year, 34-21, but had to fight back from a 21-14 deficit in the second half.

The Bearcats come to Dillon after taking care of the Timberland Wolves in a come from behind 28-22 win at St. Stephen. Senior running back scored three times to lead B-C’s comeback after the Wolves took a 12-0 lead, Taylor’s touchdown runs were for 4, 7 and 40 yards. It was his first touchdown of the night that turned the game around for the Bearcats late in the first half to pull to within 12-7.

Taylor scored the final two scores in the fourth quarter to pull away as the defense held the Wolves scoreless in the second half.

Brookland-Cayce brings a 9-4 record to Dillon with losses to Lexington in overtime, 29-28, Chapin, 38-20, Gilbert, 33-14 and Strom Thurmond, 14-13. In the playoffs, they have beaten Loris, 53-22, Wade Hampton, 35-13 and Timberland!

The Wildcat coaching staff is asking every Wildcat fan in the area to be present at this one. The winner will play the winner of the Chapman-Emerald of Greenwood, S.C., game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on December 2 at 3 o’clock!

