Children’s Author & Illustrator Coming To Ellis Performing Arts Center

On November 28 and 29, 2017 the Latta Schools Educational Foundation will be hosting children’s author and illustrator, Rosemary Wells, for two days of workshops with students, teachers, and parents. On Tuesday, November 28 at 6:00pm, bring your children, grades 4K-high school to the Ellis Performing Arts Center in Latta to meet Mrs. Wells, author and illustrator of the famous Max and Ruby television series as well as over 120 books. After reading one of her stories to the children, Ms. Wells will share some of her thoughts with parents, about ”Booking up Our Kids in a High Tech World”. The lobby will be overflowing with a beautiful array of her books which will be on sale at a discounted price.

Described as “a master of the delicate art of story” by School Library Journal reviewer Christy Norris and as “one of the most gifted picture-book illustrators in the United States today” by Jennifer Farley Smith in the Christian Science Monitor, author and Illustrator Rosemary Wells has been praised for creating delightful picture and board books, candid, incisive young adult novels, and well-received adaptations of classic tales in picture-book form. She creates stories about realistic fiction, fantasy, historical fiction, biography, and mystery.

She is a prolific, popular writer and artist, and is acclaimed for her originality, versatility, sensitivity, wry sense of humor, artistic talent, and understanding of both children and the human condition. Ms. Wells is also praised for her characterizations and is well known as the creator of many popular characters, such as sibling bunnies Max and Ruby, who are featured in a series of innovative board and picture books, as well as their own television series. She travels all over the country as a timeless advocate for literacy.

As an illustrator, Rosemary Wells has provided pictures for works by authors such as Paula Fox, Rudyard Kipling, Beryl Epstein, Robert W. Service and Ellen Conford. She has illustrated several volumes of Mother Goose rhymes.

She has also illustrated portions of popular librettos by noted light opera composers Gilbert and Sullivan and beloved songs from musicals by Rogers and Hammerstein.

Ms. Wells’ purpose is to go into a school and open doorways to children so that they see themselves as young artists and young writers. She explains, “My purpose is to open a door for the children to a world of self-empowerment, good habits and curiosity through art and writing that they may not have known before”. She speaks to parents about the importance of reading aloud every night for twenty minutes. Dr. John Kirby, Superintendent of Latta Schools, added, “We are so pleased to have yet another well-known international author bring her reading and writing expertise to share with our students, parents, and teachers.

Every young child is a fan of Max and Ruby and to have the creator of this series share her vast knowledge of reading and writing is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our community.”

There will be no admission charge to the public for this exciting evening event at the Ellis Performing Arts Center on November 28, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.