Young Men’s Empowerment Summit Held

The Dillon County Boys and Girls Youth Center held their Annual Young Men Empowerment Summit in the Fellowship Hall of Manning Baptist Church in Dillon on Saturday, November 4, 2017. The young men received positive reinforcement on an array of subjects. The guest speakers, Mr. Marcus McGirt and Mr. Tadean Page, gave life- changing information to all that attended the summit. Those attended were also EDUTAINED (Educated and Entertained) by VSI (Very Special Individuals), q motivational EDUTAINMENT group based out of Columbia.

The Dillon County Boys and Girls Youth Center’s Program Coordinator/ Facilitator Ms. Na’Talia McLeod gave the attendees information on making proud choices, based on the 2016 Teenagers Statistics for South Carolina. All attendees were given SWAG BAGS.

Dillon County Boys and Girls Youth Center is an All Volunteer Organization with a mission to inspire ALL YOUTH to do their best in a safe and healthy environment without violence or the fear of violence. If you share that same passion, we need you on our team, volunteer today. If you cannot obligate any time, we would kindly accept your sincere DONATIONS. We can be reached at dcbgyc@gmail.com. More pictures of the event can be seen on the DCB&GYC page on Facebook®. Dillon County Boys and Girls Youth Center is a tax deductible, non-profit 501(c)3 entity.

