Senate Report: Thanksgiving

While we pause from our daily obligations, to celebrate with family and friends, take a moment to contemplate how many of us truly take the time to be thankful for our many blessings. The blessings that we receive each and every day and not just those that we reflect on during this holiday.

I challenge you to each and every day count your blessings. Even if the only blessing you count is the fact that you opened your eyes to live another day. Have a grateful heart for the simple things in life for it is the simple things that often lead to our greatest moments.

Every day strive to not take things for granted. Appreciate the people in your life and make sure they know how much the mean. Be grateful for each and every opportunity that you are given. Most importantly, consider how very fortunate you are. Consider it often.

In other words, at this time of year, and each and every day. Let us give thanks for the friends, family, and loved ones we have.

I believe it was said best in Ann Landers column in 2001. “Be thankful for the clothes that fit a little too snug, because it means you have enough to eat. Be thankful for the taxes that you pay, because it means that you are employed. Be thankful that your lawn needs mowing and your windows need fixing, because it means you have a home. Be thankful you have a heating bill, because it means that you are warm. Be thankful when people complain about the government, because it means we have freedom of speech. Be thankful for the alarm that goes off in the early morning hours, because it means you’re alive.”

*

As with all matters concerning state government, I want to hear your opinions and suggestions concerning these issues. Please contact me in my Columbia office located at 608 Gressette Office Building. You can reach me, or a member of my staff in Columbia at (803) 212-6000 or by fax at (803) 212-6011. My district office is located at 2523 East Highway 76, Marion, SC 29571, the phone number is (843) 423-8237 and the fax number is (843) 431-6049. You may also email me at [email protected] scsenate.gov My business phone is (843) 423-3904. Please use this information to write, call or email me with your suggestions and concerns regarding issues before the Senate and in our community.