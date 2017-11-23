PHOTO GALLERY: Shoppers Turn Out For Great Deals On Thanksgiving Day

Shoppers turned out for great deals on Thanksgiving Day at stores in Dillon County including CVS, Walgreen’s, Family Dollar, KJ’s IGA, Food Lion, Rose’s, and Goody’s. Here is a photo gallery of the Thanksgiving Day shopping by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Tara Armstrong at CVS
Carey Monahan at Walgreen’s
Carey Monahan at Walgreen’s and Davon Jackson of Patterson, NJ
Mary Joyce Manning of Family Dollar and Montrice Lewis
At KJ’s IGA, Carmen McCall (left), Celina Townsend (middle) Diaz Alexander (right), and Taylor Price.
At Food Lion, Cynthia Graves and Brandy Coward
At Rose’s, Hope Phillips and Charles Hart.
