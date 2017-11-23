Mrs. Earline Moultrie McRae passed away on November 19, 2017 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held 2:00pm Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Elder Kevin T. Thomas Memorial Chapel of the House of Thomas Funeral Home with burial in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Clio, SC. Friends may call 1058 Erica Street, Dillon.

