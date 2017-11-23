The defending Class A football state champions’, the Lake View Wild Gators, bid for a state championship this year came to a halt on Friday, Nov. 17, as the Wild Gators lost to Baptist Hill 46-32 in the third round playoff game played in
Hollywood, S. C.
Lake View suffered only 3 losses this season while winning 10 games.
Lake View Falls To Baptist Hill
by•
The defending Class A football state champions’, the Lake View Wild Gators, bid for a state championship this year came to a halt on Friday, Nov. 17, as the Wild Gators lost to Baptist Hill 46-32 in the third round playoff game played in