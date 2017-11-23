Mr. Joseph Wayne Floyd, age 49, of Orrum passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 3:00pm at First Baptist Church of Fairmont with Rev. John Spence officiating.

Burial will follow in Jenkins-Britt Family Cemetery in Orrum.

Visitation will be Friday night November 24th from 6:00-8:00pm at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Mr. Floyd was born January 10, 1968 in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Beamon Walters; paternal grandmother, Ida B. Floyd; paternal grandfather, Fay B. Floyd and a brother, Robert Lee Floyd.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Bruce Floyd; three daughters, Brittany Floyd and fiancé Tyler Riddle, Katelon Floyd and fiancé Cody Hunt and Lindsey Floyd; his parents, Phyllis Walters and Calvin Floyd, Sr.; a grandchild, McKinley Brooke Hunt; a sister, Angie Lovin and husband Mike; a brother, Calvin Floyd, Jr. and wife Marcia; brothers in Christ, Lyndon McLellan and Stevie Grice.