Frances Godbold

LATTA—Frances Ann Godbold of Latta, SC, died on November 20, 2017, in Columbia, SC. Frances was predeceased by her Aunt Sallie Godbold and her Uncle F.G. Godbold, with whom she lived for many years. She is survived by many cousins in the Ford and Godbold families.

Frances was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Dillon, SC, for 75 years, where she taught youth Sunday School classes and was a member of the Golden Crowns Sunday School class.

Frances will be remembered by her many friends and relatives for her spirit of generosity, her attitude of gratitude and her gift for hospitality. Her younger cousins especially remember Frances’ homemade biscuits served with syrup and her freshly squeezed lemonade. Frances was eager to share whatever she had with others and visitors never left her house without some small token of her appreciation for their visit.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Dillon at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The family will receive visitors at 2:00 before the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund of the First Baptist Church of Dillon, SC at 400 N. 4th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.

The family thanks Kannaday Funeral Home for their assistance.

