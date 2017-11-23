County Administrator’s Contract Renewed

By Betsy Finklea

Dillon County Administrator Rodney Berry’s contract was renewed through December 31, 2018 at a called meeting on Friday.

Councilman Robbie Coward made the motion to renew the contract under the existing terms. Councilman T.F “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., seconded the motion. The vote was 7-0.

Berry thanked council and said it was a pleasure working with them.

In other business, the county council approved:

• The second reading to amend the 2017-2018 budget.

• The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tac agreement by and between Dillon County, South Carolina and a company or companies known to the county at this time as project unique with respect to certain economic development property in the county, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of takes; and other matter related thereto.

• The first reading of an ordinance to amend an agreement for the development of a joint county industrial and business park (2016) of Dillon and Marlboro counties so as to enlarge the park ( Park unique).

• An ordinance authorizing the execution of fee in lieu of tax agreements by and between Dillon county South Carolina and a company or companies known to the county at this time as project Tiny Miracle with respect to certain economic development property in the county whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain special revenue credits and other matters related thereto.

• A land acquisition from Thomas Bethea for Industrial Park Boulevard.

• A land acquisition from Dillon Property Holding, LLC, for Industrial Park Boulevard.

The matter of a partial assignment from Dillon County to MDT Holdings, Inc., and its successors and assigns, of that certain land option agreements for tax map number 068-00-00-030 was brought up as an agenda item. There was no motion made on the matter, and it failed due to lack of a motion.

Attorney Alan Berry clarified the demolition ordinance. He said council members cannot be involved in the process except through the county administrator. He said the ordinance requires a complaint by a citizen or the sheriff. He said the person cannot just ask for it to be torn down. He said the ordinance only applies to the unincorporated areas in the county. It does not apply to the areas inside the city or town limits.