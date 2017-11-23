Clemson Seeking Nominations For Outstanding Agricultural Alumni Award

Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences in concert with the board of directors of the Agricultural Alumni Organization are seeking nominations of outstanding Clemson agricultural graduates to be considered for recognition in the Professional Achievement, Distinguished Service or Young Alumni categories, reports John W. Parris, director of the SC Agri-News Service in Columbia, SC.

For additional information on submitting a nomination in one or more of the award categories go to http://www.clemson.edu/cafls/alumni_awards.html or contact Sennah Honea with the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences at Clemson at schonea@clemson.edu .

Nominations must be received by December 1, 2017.

Award recipients will be honored during the SC Agri-Biz and Farm Show in Florence, SC, in January 2018, Mr. Parris added.