Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Hears About ‘Feed The Birds’ Program

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club met on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the residence of Janet Keaton. 11 members were present.



President Mary Ricks opened the meeting by welcoming all members and thanking Janet for hosting the meeting.

Chaplain Glenda Campbell gave the devotion for the evening and said blessing over the refreshments.

The refreshments consisted of Spinach quiche, Key Lime cake, fruit, croissants and cheese cookies. Janet had a beautiful arrangement of fall flowers placed on the table. Vivid yellow spider mums added a touch of fall to the November décor.



After the meal, roll call was given by Mildred Mishue. Each member answered roll by the naming of their favorite bird.

Mildred Mishue read the minutes from the October meeting and they stood as read. She also gave the Treasurer’s report and stated that the YJGC has raised a considerable amount for the “Feed the Birds” project which is one of the GCSC President Donna Donnelly’s projects. This project will allow the GCSC to make a long-term impact on the bird population, by establishing bird habitats. The funds collected will expand the native habitats in the Children’s Gardens at Riverbanks Zoo and the South Carolina Botanical Gardens in Clemson, S.C.



Membership Chairman Larue Bracey has no business at this time.

Dianne Pittman, Projects and Litter, stated that several members attended a work day on Monday, October 30, 2017. Monthly maintenance was done on the J.P. Camp Roadside Park and Harmon Park. There is sign at Harmon Park that is also being repaired. She also mentioned that a number of applications had been sent in to Coastal and State for awards.

Mildred Mishue stated that correspondence calls were made and two members responded they were not able to attend this month’s meeting.

Ways and Means Chairman, Mildred Mishue reminded all members of the Holiday Bazaar on November 18, 2017 and all baked items should be brought to the City of Dillon Wellness Center on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 5-6 pm. The YJGC will be at the Santa’s Kitchen booth. Several members added to their items being brought and look forward to having a successful fundraiser.

Melissa Moody presented the newsletters and stated the meeting was in The Dillon Herald. She also mentioned that an article was sent to the SC Gardener to publish. In addition, she read Horticulture moments and presented the program for the evening.

The informative program exhibited by Melissa Moody was on Feathered Friends. This program complied with the Garden Club of South Carolina objectives to further education and conservation, encourages civic beautification and promotes wildlife.

She elaborated on the “Feed the Birds” campaign. Numerous pictures were displayed of a variety of native birds. Each of the birds was introduced by a color picture and a brief description. Many of the birds’ calls of were played, such as the Carolina Wren. The sound it makes sounds like, “cheater, cheater, cheater.” The tufted titmouse was another bird that was observed. It is a highly social bird that is common at birdfeeders in winter. The call sounds of the tufted titmouse echoes like “peter, peter.”

In addition, she explained the basic necessities to having a bird friendly yard are to have food, water, shelter and nesting sites. These factors will allow native birds to thrive and multiply. Furthermore, there is a certificate that can be applied for by the National Wildlife Federation to become a certified bird habitat member.

There was also a worksheet distributed to test the knowledge of identifying each bird. All members had fun with this activity and the donations for the “Feed the Birds” campaign were collected.

After the educative program, new business discussed was the upcoming decorating of the Dillon House for the Christmas holiday.

The YJGC will be decorating the staircase and the front room on Friday, November 10, 2017.

Also, the YJGC will be helping keep Dillon County clean by adopting a highway. The scheduled date will be voted on at the next meeting.

Other new business is the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club will be riding in the Dillon Parade on November 30, 2017.

Arbor Day will be observed on December 1, 2017 at J.P. Camp Roadside Park. The YJGC will be planting (2) native sweet bay magnolias in honor of Arbor Day.

A door prize was won by Melissa Moody of an outdoor Christmas flag and candle.

The meeting was then adjourned.

The next meeting will be December 5, 2017 at 6:30pm at the home of Mildred Mishue. Each member is asked to bring a $5 gift for exchanging.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and The Coastal District of the Garden Club of South Carolina.