Madison Owens Signs With USC

Madison “Maddy” Owens continued her softball career on the next level as she inked with her dream school, the University of South Carolina, on Monday, November 13, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ellis Performing Arts Center in Latta.

Madison began playing ball every since t-ball at the young age of 3 years of old and has continued to work and develop into a very good, dedicated softball player for the Latta Vikings.

Madison “Maddy” Owens was a big reason for the success of the Latta Vikings varsity softball team’s success for the last few years.

Madison has been influenced the most in this sport by her Father, Tracy, who has always encouraged and worked with her.

Madison feels that the University of South Carolina will be a great fit for her as the University of South Carolina has been her dream school since going to camps there beginning when she was 9 years old. Although she received other offers, she could not imagine herself anywhere else. Her entire family is dedicated Gamecock fans.

While at USC she will major in exercise science.

“I will always remember winning the state championship with my teammates in Latta,” exclaimed Madison.

Madison will carry her dedication for both academics and athletics with her from high school to the college level.

Madison saw action at shortstop and was used as a utility player while at Latta. While playing softball as a Viking, Madison won many awards such as two-time offensive MVP, one-time defensive MVP, 5-time All-State honoree, and the 2017 Morning News Player of the Year.

In Madison’s spare time, if any, she enjoys Crossfit.

Madison’s parents are Tracy and Lisa Owens.

Her Father, Tracy, had this to say about his daugher: “A lot of people don’t know this, but Madison was cut from her first 10u travel ball team. I got the phone call from the coach and I brought her over to tell her. Like most kids that age she was upset and crying. I told her that she could pout about it or we could go to work and prove them wrong. She says I want to work ‘Diddy’, that is how she used to say it. We have been working since that moment. She is proof that hard work and dedication pays off.

College Softball recruits very early. Madison started getting a lot of attention as an 8th grader, but things really picked up as a freshman. She had other offers, but she was holding out for South Carolina. Over the years we attended different camps, but her focus always turned back to South Carolina. She was not impressed with Georgia, thank goodness! Once South Carolina started following her at tournaments we knew that the interest was more serious. Even though it was nerve wrecking she performed well when she needed to. I think I was more nervous than she was, but she was there to prove something to them. In the end, the stars aligned and she is signing with her dream school with an awesome coaching staff. Above all, Madison is a devoted Christian and an awesome person. Her mom and I could not be more proud of the young lady she has become. We are so happy for you Madison!”

Madison’s Mother, Lisa, had this to say about her daughter: ” I don’t know if everyone understands the dedication and hard work that goes into earning a scholarship like this. Our family has spent a lot of time with Softball. Road trips, hotels, practices, clinics, college visits, lessons, etc. Seeing the smile on her face, knowing that she is going to her dream school to play softball, makes it all worth it!

We are so unbelievably proud of Madison’s accomplishments, on the softball field and in the classroom. We are looking forward to watching her continue to grow and succeed in life. We know she can do anything that she puts her mind to. I am so proud of you Madison, go Gamecocks!

Latta High Varsity Softball Coach, Stephanie Ard, commented “Madison Owens is one of the most dedicated individuals that I know. No matter what she’s doing, she gives 100% effort, and she works at it until she makes it the best it can be.We have so many young softball players who look up to Madison, and I couldn’t think of a better role model for these girls. She is a great example of a great athlete. She’s responsible, works hard every day and every second of practice. She encourages her teammates and always pulls her weight. She puts time in off the field away from practices to try and perfect her skills. Her teammates have always respected her because she treats all of them with respect. She is an absolute joy to coach, and I know her future is bright. I am so proud of the young lady she has become, and I am so thankful that the Lord saw fit for our paths to cross. She will truly be missed after this season, but she will never be forgotten. When people speak of Latta softball, she will be one of the names people will remember. ”

Aaron Miles, Athletic Director, had this comment about Madison: Madison is a great example for our students in the classroom and on the field. She has worked hard to get where she is. Her work ethic is very rare for students her age. We are very proud of her and I know she will go far in anything she sets out to do.”

Madison’s Stats from her Latta High School career, 9th-11th grades: 125 hits, 56 singles, 25 doubles, 20 triples, 24 homeruns, 116 rbi, 122 runs, .528 batting average, 104 assists, 164 put outs, .888 fielding percentage, and 2 state championships (2015 and 2017).