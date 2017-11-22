Mrs. Cathleen Thompson passed away on November 8, 2017 at her residence after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Monday, November 13, 2017 at Manning Baptist Church with burial in the Florence National Cemetery. Friends may call at the home 704 S. 9th St-Dillon. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC.
Danny “Dan” Lee Johnson, 64, died Thursday, November 9, 2017 at his residence. Visitation was held 2-3 p.m. November 12, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Dillon. Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Death Notices
