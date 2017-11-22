Death Notices

Mrs. Cathleen Thompson passed away on November 8, 2017 at her residence after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held 11:00am Monday, November 13, 2017 at Manning Baptist Church with burial in the Florence National Cemetery. Friends may call at the home 704 S. 9th St-Dillon. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC.

*

Danny “Dan” Lee Johnson, 64, died Thursday, November 9, 2017 at his residence. Visitation was held 2-3 p.m. November 12, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Dillon. Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.