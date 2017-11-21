The Dillon Herald And East Dillon Baptist Church’s Toy And Food Drive Underway

The Dillon Herald is teaming up once again with East Dillon Baptist Church to hold our annual toy and food drive. The toy and food drive benefits residents of Dillon County. All money donated to the drive is spent in Dillon County.

New, unwrapped toys and canned/non-perishable goods with a good date may be dropped off at The Dillon Herald newspaper office at 505 Highway 301 North (beside Bojangle’s) from Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. WE CANNOT ACCEPT USED OR GENTLY USED TOYS OR EXPIRED FOOD ITEMS. Items will be accepted until Wednesday, December 20th at 12:00 noon.

Monetary donations will be accepted through 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 19th.

Your generous support is needed to make this once again a successful drive and to help the less fortunate in Dillon County have a merry Christmas.