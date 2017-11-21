Laura Ketter Speaks To AARP

The Dillon Area Chapter #5336 of AARP, Inc. met on Monday, October 9, 2017, in the meeting room of the Council for the Aging at 2:00 p.m. with 17 members and one guest in attendance. President Mickie Singleton called the meeting to order issuing a very warm welcome to all. Pledges to the American and South Carolina flags were recited after which president Singleton presented a very well received meditation.

The business session followed during which officers and committee chairpersons gave reports and announcements were made.

Vice-president Christine Carmichael introduced Ms. Laura Ketter who serves as the Regional Nutrition Programs Coordinator for the Pee Dee, serving Senior Centers and Nutrition Services.

This program is one of the agencies of Vantage Point which is a division of Care South Carolina. Ms. Ketter shared with members her work as well as the services offered to senior citizens and how to access them. Questions posed by members were answered and Ms. Ketter was graciously thanked for her most helpful remarks.

The meeting was adjourned at 3:00 p.m.

Anyone 50 years or above, whether working or retired, is invited to join the local AARP chapter which meets the second Monday of each month excluding July and August. Membership in the national organization is required to become a member of the local chapter.

To join or for more information, call Carolyn Quick, membership chairperson at 843-774-9370.