Services for Margrove “Bo” Johnson will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday at Dillon Second Baptist Church with burial in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Johnson, 88, died Saturday, October 28, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Robeson County, NC, March 7, 1929, he was the son of the late Ray Johnson and Reba Lewis Johnson. He was a graduate of Rowland High School, a U.S. Army Veteran, and was a member of Dillon Second Baptist Church where he was an Usher.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred Joanna Sawyer Johnson of Latta; son, Mark S. Johnson of Latta; sisters, Sara Lee Johnson of Lumberton, NC, and Louise Rogers of Seattle, WA; brother, Horace (Faye) Johnson of Lumberton, NC.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his 8 brothers and 6 sisters.