Frances Gasque

Mrs. Frances Hardy Gasque, 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach after an illness.

Born in Marion County, SC, on October 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late George and Aline Herring Hardy. She was a graduate of Latta High School and a member of Pyerian Baptist Church where she was a former secretary of the W.M.U. for many years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a breast cancer survivor and loved to fish and travel.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Harold Gasque of their home; daughters, Debbie Poston and husband Kim of Floyd Dale and Connie Rumple and husband Ken of Marion, SC; a son, Michael Gasque and wife Pam of Lake View; 5 grandchildren, Stuart Poston (Charlene), Lee Jackson, Trey Poston (Brooke), Trey Newell and Katie Newell; 2 great-grandchildren, Avery Poston and Sage Poston; a sister, Linda Prescott and husband Johnny of Longs, SC; brother, Jim Hardy and wife Judi of Spartanburg, SC, Wayne Hardy and wife Anne of Longs, SC and Steve Hardy and wife Marie of Dillon; also by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 4:00 P.M. on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Pyerian Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation was 7-9 P.M. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to: The Dillon Camp of Gideon’s, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

