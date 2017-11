Candidates who wish to place articles regarding the upcoming Town of Latta mayor and council race must submit articles and photos no later than 12 noon on Monday, November 20th. Articles may not be larger than a 2×5 space. Articles must be accompanied by a paid 2×5 black and white advertisement, which costs $88.90. For more information, candidates may call Betsy Finklea, Editor, or Johnnie Daniels, General Manager, at 843-774-3311.