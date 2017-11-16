STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON U.S. Bank National Association VS. Brenda Bucy CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00498

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

U.S. Bank National Association, As Indenture Trustee For Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2013-2,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

Brenda Bucy a/k/a Brenda Hyman Bucy, individually, as Heir or Devisee of the Estate of Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr., Deceased; The Estate of Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr., Deceased and Any other Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of the Estate of Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr., Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe,

DEFENDANT(S).

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00498

SUMMONS AND NOTICES

(171070.00478)

TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE-NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices, 2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200, Columbia, Post Office Box 2065, Columbia, South Carolina, 29202-2065, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for a general Order of Reference of this cause to the Master-In-Equity or Special Referee for Dillon County, which Order shall, pursuant to Rule 53 (e) of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedures, specifically provide that the said Master-In-Equity or Special Master is authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this cause.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND/OR MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a Guardian Ad Litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, Plaintiff will apply to have the appointment of the Guardian ad Litem Nisi, Kelley Yarborough Woody, made absolute.

NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANTS:

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Summons and Complaint, of which the foregoing is a copy of the Summons, were filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina on October 13, 2017.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the order appointing Kelley Yarborough Woody, whose address is PO Box 6432, Columbia, SC 29260, as Guardian Ad Litem Nisi for all persons whomsoever herein collectively designated as Richard Roe, defendants herein whose names and addresses are unknown, including any thereof who may be minors, incapacitated, or under other legal disability, whether residents or non-residents of South Carolina; for all named Defendants, addresses unknown, who may be infants, incapacitated, or under a legal disability; for any unknown heirs-at-law of Robert Bucy a/k/a Robert Bucy, Jr. , including their heirs, personal representatives, successors and assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; and for all other unknown persons with any right, title, or interest in and to the real estate that is the subject of this foreclosure action, was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on the 13th day of November, 2017.

YOU WILL FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that unless the said Defendants, or someone in their behalf

or in behalf of any of them, shall within thirty (30) days after service of notice of this order upon them by publication, exclusive of the day of such service, procure to be appointed for them, or any of them, a Guardian Ad Litem to represent them or any of them for the purposes of this action, the Plaintiff will apply for an order making the appointment of said Guardian Ad Litem Nisi absolute.

LIS PENDENS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action has been commenced by the Plaintiff above named against the Defendants above named for the foreclosure of a certain mortgage given by Robert Bucy, Jr., and Brenda Bucy to American General Financial Services, Inc., dated July 7, 2006, recorded July 12, 2006, in the office of the Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds for Dillon County, in Book 610, at Page 37; thereafter, said Mortgage was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, As Indenture Trustee For Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-2 by assignment instrument dated September 11, 2015 and recorded September 16, 2015 in Book 780 at Page 201. The Note and Mortgage were subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated December 29, 2010 and recorded December 29, 2010 in Book 705 at Page 138.

The description of the premises is as follows:

All those two certain pieces, parcels or lots of land situate, lying and being in the town of Lake View, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, being known and designated as Lots Number Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Block Number Fifteen (15) on map prepared for W. Jesse Ford by Johnson & Roberts, CES, dated October 1950; being bounded in the aggregate on the North by 6th Avenue for a distance of 150 feet; on the East by Smith Street 92.3 feet; on the South by Lots #6, 7, and 8, 150 feet; and on the West by Lot of George W. Hayes 100 feet.

This being the same property conveyed to Robert Bucy, Jr., and Brenda Bucy by Deed of Edward M. Hyman dated January 28, 1975 and recorded February 3, 1975 in Book 139 at Page 387 in the ROD Office for Dillon County.

TMS No. 111-07-19-006

Property address: 208 E 6th Ave Lake View, SC 29563

The Plaintiff is informed and believes that the Mortgage identified herein and given to the Plaintiff, which is the subject of this foreclosure action, contains a provision wherein it created and granted a security interest in favor of the Plaintiff in the following collateral:

One 1964 REDMAN NEW MOON mobile/manufactured home, Serial No. 320120186, including any fixtures.

The Plaintiff is also informed and believes that the Defendant is presently in possession of the mobile/manufactured home and the Plaintiff is informed and believes it is entitled to possession and ownership of the mobile/manufactured home as a permanent fixture and/or improvement under the real estate mortgage of the Plaintiff as herein identified and the applicable common and statutory laws of South Carolina.

SCOTT AND CORLEY, P.A.

By:__________________________

Ronald C. Scott (rons@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #4996

Reginald P. Corley (reggiec@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #69453

Angelia J. Grant (angig@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #78334

Jessica S. Corley (jessicac@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #80470

Allison E. Heffernan (allisonh@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #68530

Matthew E. Rupert (matthewr@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #100740

William P. Stork (williams@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #100242

Louise M. Johnson (ceasiej@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #16586

Tasha B. Thompson (tashat@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #76415

ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF

2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200

Columbia, SC 29204

803-252-3340