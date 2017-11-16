Lake View Student Charged With Carrying Weapon On School Grounds

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Lake View High School student, Delvon Tirit Bethea, age 18, of Lake View with carrying a weapon on school grounds at Lake View High School, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an incident report by SRO Justin Maillet school administration notified him on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 after learning that a student had a weapon at the school on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, after an investigation by school administration and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office the student has been charged and arrested.

Bethea was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The Lake View Police Department assisted with the investigation and arrest.