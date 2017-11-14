STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON Nationstar Mortgage LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. Billy R. Arnette 2012-CP-17-00312

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Nationstar Mortgage LLC,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

Billy R. Arnette, as Personal Representative and as devisee of the Estate of Petrolia Arnette; and Freddie M. Arnette, as devisee of the Estate of Petrolia Arnette,

DEFENDANT(S).

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2012-CP-17-00312

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

OF FILING OF COMPLAINT

(151070.00191rco)

TO THE DEFENDANT(S) FREDDIE M. ARNETTE, AS DEVISEE OF THE ESTATE OF PETROLIA ARNETTE ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action, copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve copy of your answer upon the undersigned at their offices, 2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200, P.O. Box 2065, Columbia, South Carolina 29202, within thirty (30) days after service hereof upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, and judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for a general Order of Reference of this cause to the Special Referee for Dillon County, which Order shall, pursuant to Rule 53(e) of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, specifically provide that the said Special Referee is authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this cause.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND/OR MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a Guardian Ad Litem to represent said minor(s) within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in the above entitled action was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on July 24, 2012.

SCOTT AND CORLEY, P.A.

By: ____________________________

Ronald C. Scott (rons@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #4996

Reginald P. Corley (reggiec@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #69453

Angelia J. Grant (angig@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #78334

Jessica S. Corley (jessicac@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #80470

Allison E. Heffernan (allisonh@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #68530

Matthew E. Rupert (matthewr@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #100740

William P. Stork (williams@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #100242

Louise M. Johnson (ceasiej@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #16586

Tasha B. Thompson (tashat@scottandcorley.com), SC Bar #76415

ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF

2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite 200

Columbia, SC 29204

803-252-3340