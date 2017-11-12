Red Cross Receives Donations

Red Cross Volunteer Richard Schafer thanks the Main Street United Methodist Church Men’s Group for the contribution given to Red Cross from the proceeds of the annual golf fundraiser held at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course.Pictured, left to right: Ronnie “Catfish” Carter, Red Cross Volunteer Richard Schafer, and Dr. Phil Wallace (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
Lake View Mayor Matthew Elvington presents donation to Red Cross Volunteer Richard Schafer on Thursday, October 19. The Town of Lake View held a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 7, at the Lake View Community Center where donations were raised. These funds were donated to Red Cross for the assistance given to the Town of Lake View in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew on the first anniversary. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)