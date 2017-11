Tommy Thompson was named the Dillon County Veteran of the Year at the Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at the Dillon City-County Complex. Neva McLaughlin was the guest speaker. More will be in The Dillon Herald next week.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.