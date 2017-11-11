Dillon County Theatre To Hold Salute To Veterans

By James Lockemy

The Dillon County Theater will present its Annual Salute To Veterans on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the theater at 2:30 p.m. This year’s salute will highlight veterans from Dillon County who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. They include Lieutenant John Hodges David, the first officer killed in action in World War I. Dillon County heroes from each of our major military conflicts will be showcased all the way to the current war on terror. If you or a family member, living or dead, who served in the armed forces of the united states to preserve our freedom then you do not want to miss this program.

Since Dillon County’s formation in 1910, our sons and daughters have answered the call to serve our nation. From John David on the fields of France, to Earl A. Hood at pearl harbor, to SGM Bill Huggins and George Pullie in Korea, Galen Miles and Joseph Sullivan in Vietnam, and Chris Owens in Iraq and SGT. James Bullard and Edward Philpot in Afghanistan, Dillon County has been there when freedom was threatened. SPC David Greene, who recently died and who served in Vietnam, will also be recognized.

A highlight of the program will be the first pinning of the veteran of the year pin on those who have been recognized for their service in uniform and to our nation over the years. Brigadier General Carroll Allen who served this nation in uniform in time of peace and war will be recognized for his service. He will receive the first veteran of the year pin with all other recipients standing in military formation in tribute to his service. Then each veteran of the year will pin the colleague next to them in formation. It will be a fitting recognition of General Allen and all those who have received this honor for more than twenty years here in Dillon County.

This rousing salute is presented each year by the contributing members of the Dillon County Theater in honor of our veterans. Judge James Lockemy and Robin Thompson and company always put on a great program. At this special program, members open our doors free to all those who wish to come and join to recognize our veterans. All Dillon County veterans of the year will be present as well as others who have served or who has a loved one who served will be in present. Anyone who wishes to honor our veterans is welcome to attend this event.

See you at the Dillon County Theater on MacArthur Avenue on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. to show your support for our veterans.